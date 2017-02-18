"The was a lot of dust and there were sparks"

Activists protest for cleaner air

Members of the citizens action group Bruxsel’Air have put mouth masks on a number of the Brussels' statues in order to bring attention to the issue of air quality in the capital.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Activists protest for cleaner air

Members of the citizens action group Bruxsel’Air have put mouth masks on a number of the Brussels' statues in order to bring attention to the issue of air quality in the capital.