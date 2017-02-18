VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"The was a lot of dust and there were sparks"
This young man was on board the Leuven to De Panne train when it derailed just outside Leuven Station on Saturday afternoon.
This week's video news Sat 18/02/2017 - 16:54
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Activists protest for cleaner air Members of the citizens action group Bruxsel’Air have put mouth masks on a number of the Brussels' statues in order to bring attention to the issue of air quality in the capital. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Activists protest for cleaner air Members of the citizens action group Bruxsel’Air have put mouth masks on a number of the Brussels' statues in order to bring attention to the issue of air quality in the capital.
- Train derailment at Leuven Station One person has been killed and 27 people injured when a train derailed in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. It is as yet unclear as to whether the person that died was on board the train. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Train derailment at Leuven Station One person has been killed and 27 people injured when a train derailed in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. It is as yet unclear as to whether the person that died was on board the train.
- "The was a lot of dust and there were sparks" This young man was on board the Leuven to De Panne train when it derailed just outside Leuven Station on Saturday afternoon. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "The was a lot of dust and there were sparks" This young man was on board the Leuven to De Panne train when it derailed just outside Leuven Station on Saturday afternoon.
- Unions and employers demonstrating together 17/02/17 - Brussels has threatened to impose heavy fines on air companies flouting the noise regulations it has imposed. However, the norms are so strict that many airlines would have to cough up a lot of money. This would deter them, triggering the loss of thousands of jobs, experts say. The Flemish government is furious and wants a solution. Trades unions and employers took to the streets to protest. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Unions and employers demonstrating together 17/02/17 - Brussels has threatened to impose heavy fines on air companies flouting the noise regulations it has imposed. However, the norms are so strict that many airlines would have to cough up a lot of money. This would deter them, triggering the loss of thousands of jobs, experts say. The Flemish government is furious and wants a solution. Trades unions and employers took to the streets to protest.
- Goodie bags, yoga and concerts to help drivers 17/02/17 - Brussels and Flanders are world champions in traffic jams, making life hard for commuters taking the car to work. The VRT's Radio 1 programme Hautekiet wanted to find out which jam gets most on people's nerves. It turned out to be Groot-Bijgaarden, west of Brussels. A yoga session, goodie bags and live music had to ease the pain. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Goodie bags, yoga and concerts to help drivers 17/02/17 - Brussels and Flanders are world champions in traffic jams, making life hard for commuters taking the car to work. The VRT's Radio 1 programme Hautekiet wanted to find out which jam gets most on people's nerves. It turned out to be Groot-Bijgaarden, west of Brussels. A yoga session, goodie bags and live music had to ease the pain.