Goodie bags, yoga and concerts to help drivers
17/02/17 - Brussels and Flanders are world champions in traffic jams, making life hard for commuters taking the car to work. The VRT's Radio 1 programme Hautekiet wanted to find out which jam gets most on people's nerves. It turned out to be Groot-Bijgaarden, west of Brussels. A yoga session, goodie bags and live music had to ease the pain.
Unions and employers demonstrating together 17/02/17 - Brussels has threatened to impose heavy fines on air companies flouting the noise regulations it has imposed. However, the norms are so strict that many airlines would have to cough up a lot of money. This would deter them, triggering the loss of thousands of jobs, experts say. The Flemish government is furious and wants a solution. Trades unions and employers took to the streets to protest.
Goodie bags, yoga and concerts to help drivers 17/02/17 - Brussels and Flanders are world champions in traffic jams, making life hard for commuters taking the car to work. The VRT's Radio 1 programme Hautekiet wanted to find out which jam gets most on people's nerves. It turned out to be Groot-Bijgaarden, west of Brussels. A yoga session, goodie bags and live music had to ease the pain.
IS FLANDERS READY FOR IVANKA TRUMP? A lot has been said and tweeted about the dropped fashion collection by Ivanka Trump. But is it fair her clothing line got mixed in with her father's politics? Fans of Flanders raised this issue on the streets of the fashion capital of Belgium, Antwerp. This is our exclusive weekly report from 'Fans of Flanders'.
"My colleagues were literally in tears" 16/2/17 - Herman Goossens is a leading Flemish microbiologist and expert on antibiotics. He's so worried about growing disaffection with Europe that he has published his views in the influential journal Nature. Prof Goossens says people simply don't appreciate the importance of European funding for research and he's deeply worried about Britain exiting the EU.
Queen Mathilde learns how to deal with bullies! 16/2/17 - Next week is Anti-Bullying Week. To draw attention to this problem Queen Mathilde visited a school in Ghent to learn how pupils are learning how to deal with pestering.