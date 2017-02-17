Goodie bags, yoga and concerts to help drivers

Unions and employers demonstrating together

17/02/17 - Brussels has threatened to impose heavy fines on air companies flouting the noise regulations it has imposed. However, the norms are so strict that many airlines would have to cough up a lot of money. This would deter them, triggering the loss of thousands of jobs, experts say. The Flemish government is furious and wants a solution. Trades unions and employers took to the streets to protest.

Unions and employers demonstrating together

