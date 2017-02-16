VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“My colleagues were literally in tears”

16/2/17 - Herman Goossens is a leading Flemish microbiologist and expert on antibiotics. He's so worried about growing disaffection with Europe that he has published his views in the influential journal Nature. Prof Goossens says people simply don't appreciate the importance of European funding for research and he's deeply worried about Britain exiting the EU.

This week's video news Thu 16/02/2017 - 16:12
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >