VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Queen Mathilde learns how to deal with bullies!

16/2/17 - Next week is Anti-Bullying Week. To draw attention to this problem Queen Mathilde visited a school in Ghent to learn how pupils are learning how to deal with pestering.

This week's video news Thu 16/02/2017 - 14:34
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >