Queen Mathilde learns how to deal with bullies!

IS FLANDERS READY FOR IVANKA TRUMP?

A lot has been said and tweeted about the dropped fashion collection by Ivanka Trump. But is it fair her clothing line got mixed in with her father’s politics? Fans of Flanders raised this issue on the streets of the fashion capital of Belgium, Antwerp. This is our exclusive weekly report from 'Fans of Flanders'.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

IS FLANDERS READY FOR IVANKA TRUMP?

A lot has been said and tweeted about the dropped fashion collection by Ivanka Trump. But is it fair her clothing line got mixed in with her father’s politics? Fans of Flanders raised this issue on the streets of the fashion capital of Belgium, Antwerp. This is our exclusive weekly report from 'Fans of Flanders'.