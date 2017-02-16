VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Bill Gates in Belgium

16/2/17 - Microsoft founder Bill Gates visited Belgium's political nerve centre today meeting Belgian PM Charles Michel and our minister for the digital agenda Alexander De Croo. Mr Gates, one of the world's richest men, is a guest speaker at "Shaping the World" where the focus is on health and innovation. He is also seeing King Filip of the Belgians at the royal palace later today.

This week's video news Thu 16/02/2017 - 11:06
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >