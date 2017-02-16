VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bill Gates in Belgium
16/2/17 - Microsoft founder Bill Gates visited Belgium's political nerve centre today meeting Belgian PM Charles Michel and our minister for the digital agenda Alexander De Croo. Mr Gates, one of the world's richest men, is a guest speaker at "Shaping the World" where the focus is on health and innovation. He is also seeing King Filip of the Belgians at the royal palace later today.
- IS FLANDERS READY FOR IVANKA TRUMP? A lot has been said and tweeted about the dropped fashion collection by Ivanka Trump. But is it fair her clothing line got mixed in with her father's politics? Fans of Flanders raised this issue on the streets of the fashion capital of Belgium, Antwerp. This is our exclusive weekly report from 'Fans of Flanders'.
- "My colleagues were literally in tears" 16/2/17 - Herman Goossens is a leading Flemish microbiologist and expert on antibiotics. He's so worried about growing disaffection with Europe that he has published his views in the influential journal Nature. Prof Goossens says people simply don't appreciate the importance of European funding for research and he's deeply worried about Britain exiting the EU.
- Queen Mathilde learns how to deal with bullies! 16/2/17 - Next week is Anti-Bullying Week. To draw attention to this problem Queen Mathilde visited a school in Ghent to learn how pupils are learning how to deal with pestering.
- Bill Gates in Belgium 16/2/17 - Microsoft founder Bill Gates visited Belgium's political nerve centre today meeting Belgian PM Charles Michel and our minister for the digital agenda Alexander De Croo. Mr Gates, one of the world's richest men, is a guest speaker at "Shaping the World" where the focus is on health and innovation. He is also seeing King Filip of the Belgians at the royal palace later today.
- New driving test starting next June! 15/2/17 - Next June a new driving test will be introduced in Flanders. This report shows you what changes! Candidate drivers will be tested on independent driving and will have to be able to carry out six manoeuvers.