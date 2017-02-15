New driving test starting next June!

15/2/17 - Next June a new driving test will be introduced in Flanders. This report shows you what changes! Candidate drivers will be tested on independent driving and will have to be able to carry out six manoeuvers.

15/2/17 - Next June a new driving test will be introduced in Flanders. This report shows you what changes! Candidate drivers will be tested on independent driving and will have to be able to carry out six manoeuvers.