Motorist drives car into tram tunnel at Meiser

15/2/17 - The Meiserplein, known locally as "Place Misère", is a notorious traffic blackspot in Brussels. The complicated and exceptionally busy intersection proved too much for one distracted motorist this morning as he drove his car straight into the tram tunnel. The poor driver then got stuck disrupting tram traffic for over an hour.
New driving test starting next June!

15/2/17 - Next June a new driving test will be introduced in Flanders. This report shows you what changes! Candidate drivers will be tested on independent driving and will have to be able to carry out six manoeuvers.
US Defence Secretary Mattis in Brussels

15/2/17 - NATO defence ministers are meeting in Brussels today. It's the first time US President Trump's defence minister James Mattis is attending.
Fire at Koksijde hotel school

15/2/17 - Pupils in boarding quarters at the renowned hotel school in the seaside resort of Koksijde had to be evacuated after fire broke out at 1AM.
- Motorist drives car into tram tunnel at Meiser 15/2/17 - The Meiserplein, known locally as "Place Misère", is a notorious traffic blackspot in Brussels. The complicated and exceptionally busy intersection proved too much for one distracted motorist this morning as he drove his car straight into the tram tunnel. The poor driver then got stuck disrupting tram traffic for over an hour. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Motorist drives car into tram tunnel at Meiser 15/2/17 - The Meiserplein, known locally as "Place Misère", is a notorious traffic blackspot in Brussels. The complicated and exceptionally busy intersection proved too much for one distracted motorist this morning as he drove his car straight into the tram tunnel. The poor driver then got stuck disrupting tram traffic for over an hour.
Road accident in Sint-Katelijne-Waver leaves 2 students dead

14/2/17 - A heavy car crash in Sint-Katelijne-Waver involving five youngsters left 2 people dead and 2 others in a life-threatening condition. The driver sustained heavy injuries. It turned out he had too much alcohol in his blood, losing control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.