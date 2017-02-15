VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Motorist drives car into tram tunnel at Meiser

15/2/17 - The Meiserplein, known locally as "Place Misère", is a notorious traffic blackspot in Brussels. The complicated and exceptionally busy intersection proved too much for one distracted motorist this morning as he drove his car straight into the tram tunnel. The poor driver then got stuck disrupting tram traffic for over an hour.

This week's video news Wed 15/02/2017 - 10:52
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >