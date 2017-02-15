BA spoils passengers for Valentine's Day

"People are not against Europe, but against a union that doesn't deliver"

14/2/16 - The former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt has unveiled his plans for a thorough reform of the European Union. Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal ALDE fraction in the EP, is pressing for a smaller European Commission. At the same time, the EU should get a proper Foreign Minister, a Finance Minister and a proper European budget. A vote about Verhofstadt's proposals will take place later this week.

