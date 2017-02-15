VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

BA spoils passengers for Valentine's Day

14/2/17 - Brussels Airport offered its passengers chocolate and waffles for the occasion of Valentine's Day, to thank them for choosing the Zaventem hub, despite a difficult last year. 22 March will mark the first anniversary of the terrorist attack at the airport.

This week's video news Tue 14/02/2017 - 15:58
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >