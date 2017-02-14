VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Road accident in Sint-Katelijne-Waver leaves 2 students dead

14/2/17 - A heavy car crash in Sint-Katelijne-Waver involving five youngsters left 2 people dead and 2 others in a life-threatening condition. The driver sustained heavy injuries. It turned out he had too much alcohol in his blood, losing control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.

Tue 14/02/2017
