"People are not against Europe, but against a union that doesn't deliver"
14/2/16 - The former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt has unveiled his plans for a thorough reform of the European Union. Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal ALDE fraction in the EP, is pressing for a smaller European Commission. At the same time, the EU should get a proper Foreign Minister, a Finance Minister and a proper European budget. A vote about Verhofstadt's proposals will take place later this week.
Road accident in Sint-Katelijne-Waver leaves 2 students dead 14/2/17 - A heavy car crash in Sint-Katelijne-Waver involving five youngsters left 2 people dead and 2 others in a life-threatening condition. The driver sustained heavy injuries. It turned out he had too much alcohol in his blood, losing control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.
"People are not against Europe, but against a union that doesn't deliver" 14/2/16 - The former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt has unveiled his plans for a thorough reform of the European Union. Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal ALDE fraction in the EP, is pressing for a smaller European Commission. At the same time, the EU should get a proper Foreign Minister, a Finance Minister and a proper European budget. A vote about Verhofstadt's proposals will take place later this week.
Politicians scramble to clean up their act 13/2/17 - In Belgium municipalities co-operate for energy, water purification, refuse collection and the like in the 'intercommunals'. Councillors are put on the boards to check operations and are also paid for their work. In order to sidestep limits on pay public companies like Publipart and Publilec have also been set up that have allowed politicians to get royal payments. But the public mood has changed and today large payments no longer seem acceptable. Belgium's political class now faces the challenge of providing transparent regulations.
Magritte at 'Mad About Surrealism' The exhibition Mad About Surrealism has just opened at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam (The Netherlands). It showcases the works of four masters including Belgium's René Magritte. Flemish artist Peter van Heirseele guides us round and we also hear from the museum's director Sjarel Ex.
Loud protest outside US embassy 13/2/17 - Some 300 people protested outside the US embassy in Brussels on Sunday. The demo was a protest against the entry ban for 7 Muslim majority nations that US president Trump wishes to implement, but also against Belgian migration policy.