Magritte at 'Mad About Surrealism'
The exhibition Mad About Surrealism has just opened at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam (The Netherlands). It showcases the works of four masters including Belgium's René Magritte. Flemish artist Peter van Heirseele guides us round and we also hear from the museum's director Sjarel Ex.
This week's video news Mon 13/02/2017 - 15:15
- Politicians scramble to clean up their act 13/2/17 - In Belgium municipalities co-operate for energy, water purification, refuse collection and the like in the 'intercommunals'. Councillors are put on the boards to check operations and are also paid for their work. In order to sidestep limits on pay public companies like Publipart and Publilec have also been set up that have allowed politicians to get royal payments. But the public mood has changed and today large payments no longer seem acceptable. Belgium's political class now faces the challenge of providing transparent regulations.
- Magritte at 'Mad About Surrealism' The exhibition Mad About Surrealism has just opened at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam (The Netherlands). It showcases the works of four masters including Belgium's René Magritte. Flemish artist Peter van Heirseele guides us round and we also hear from the museum's director Sjarel Ex.
- Loud protest outside US embassy 13/2/17 - Some 300 people protested outside the US embassy in Brussels on Sunday. The demo was a protest against the entry ban for 7 Muslim majority nations that US president Trump wishes to implement, but also against Belgian migration policy.
- "Belgium can do big business in the U.S." 12/02/17 - The former US ambassador to Belgium, Howard Gutman, was invited to speak in the VRT's current affairs TV show on Sunday, De Zevende Dag. Gutman spoke about Donald Trump and his policies, and also had a piece of advice for the Belgians: instead of complaining about Turmp, Charles Michel and Kris Peeters should take the plane to the US and make a deal. Belgium could take up an important role in infrastructure works in America, he says. In other words, don't talk politics, but talk business with the U.S. (interview by De Zevende Dag presenter Tim Pauwels).
- Karting event goes completely wrong in Wavre 12/2/17 - Some 70 people became unwell at an indoor karting event in Wavre last night, due to carbon monoxide intoxication. Five were in a bad state, but nobody is still in a life-threatening condition. The event took place before the official opening, which will now be postponed.