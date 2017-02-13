Magritte at 'Mad About Surrealism'

Politicians scramble to clean up their act

13/2/17 - In Belgium municipalities co-operate for energy, water purification, refuse collection and the like in the 'intercommunals'. Councillors are put on the boards to check operations and are also paid for their work. In order to sidestep limits on pay public companies like Publipart and Publilec have also been set up that have allowed politicians to get royal payments. But the public mood has changed and today large payments no longer seem acceptable. Belgium's political class now faces the challenge of providing transparent regulations.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Politicians scramble to clean up their act

13/2/17 - In Belgium municipalities co-operate for energy, water purification, refuse collection and the like in the 'intercommunals'. Councillors are put on the boards to check operations and are also paid for their work. In order to sidestep limits on pay public companies like Publipart and Publilec have also been set up that have allowed politicians to get royal payments. But the public mood has changed and today large payments no longer seem acceptable. Belgium's political class now faces the challenge of providing transparent regulations.