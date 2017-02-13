VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Loud protest outside US embassy

13/2/17 - Some 300 people protested outside the US embassy in Brussels on Sunday. The demo was a protest against the entry ban for 7 Muslim majority nations that US president Trump wishes to implement, but also against Belgian migration policy.

