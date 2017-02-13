Loud protest outside US embassy

"Belgium can do big business in the U.S."

12/02/17 - The former US ambassador to Belgium, Howard Gutman, was invited to speak in the VRT's current affairs TV show on Sunday, De Zevende Dag. Gutman spoke about Donald Trump and his policies, and also had a piece of advice for the Belgians: instead of complaining about Turmp, Charles Michel and Kris Peeters should take the plane to the US and make a deal. Belgium could take up an important role in infrastructure works in America, he says. In other words, don't talk politics, but talk business with the U.S. (interview by De Zevende Dag presenter Tim Pauwels).

