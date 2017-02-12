VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Karting event goes completely wrong in Wavre
12/2/17 - Some 70 people became unwell at an indoor karting event in Wavre last night, due to carbon monoxide intoxication. Five were in a bad state, but nobody is still in a life-threatening condition. The event took place before the official opening, which will now be postponed.
This week's video news Sun 12/02/2017 - 14:44
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- "Belgium can do big business in the U.S." 12/02/17 - The former US ambassador to Belgium, Howard Gutman, was invited to speak in the VRT's current affairs TV show on Sunday, De Zevende Dag. Gutman spoke about Donald Trump and his policies, and also had a piece of advice for the Belgians: instead of complaining about Turmp, Charles Michel and Kris Peeters should take the plane to the US and make a deal. Belgium could take up an important role in infrastructure works in America, he says. In other words, don't talk politics, but talk business with the U.S. (interview by De Zevende Dag presenter Tim Pauwels). VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Belgium can do big business in the U.S." 12/02/17 - The former US ambassador to Belgium, Howard Gutman, was invited to speak in the VRT's current affairs TV show on Sunday, De Zevende Dag. Gutman spoke about Donald Trump and his policies, and also had a piece of advice for the Belgians: instead of complaining about Turmp, Charles Michel and Kris Peeters should take the plane to the US and make a deal. Belgium could take up an important role in infrastructure works in America, he says. In other words, don't talk politics, but talk business with the U.S. (interview by De Zevende Dag presenter Tim Pauwels).
- Karting event goes completely wrong in Wavre 12/2/17 - Some 70 people became unwell at an indoor karting event in Wavre last night, due to carbon monoxide intoxication. Five were in a bad state, but nobody is still in a life-threatening condition. The event took place before the official opening, which will now be postponed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Karting event goes completely wrong in Wavre 12/2/17 - Some 70 people became unwell at an indoor karting event in Wavre last night, due to carbon monoxide intoxication. Five were in a bad state, but nobody is still in a life-threatening condition. The event took place before the official opening, which will now be postponed.
- Raf Simons shows collection in New York 11/2/17 - The Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons has presented his first collection for the American fashion house Calvin Klein. Simons used to work for Dior, but was now in New York for his debut collection for his new employer. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Raf Simons shows collection in New York 11/2/17 - The Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons has presented his first collection for the American fashion house Calvin Klein. Simons used to work for Dior, but was now in New York for his debut collection for his new employer.
- Euro Stadium: Courtois versus Grimbergen 11/2/17 - The procedural battle continues ahead of the construction of the Euro Stadium for the European football championships in 2020. Grimbergen is not keen on the stadium and is using technicalities to stop the project, but Alain Courtois has made a counter move. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Euro Stadium: Courtois versus Grimbergen 11/2/17 - The procedural battle continues ahead of the construction of the Euro Stadium for the European football championships in 2020. Grimbergen is not keen on the stadium and is using technicalities to stop the project, but Alain Courtois has made a counter move.
- Does Donald Trump have any allies in Flanders? “Dear Mr Trump, if you’re looking for supporters in Flanders you should contact Vlaams Belang”. Fans of Flanders asked one of the leading political scientists in Flanders, Carl Devos of the University of Gent, about the American president Trump’s supporters and enemies in Flemish politics. This is his advice. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Does Donald Trump have any allies in Flanders? “Dear Mr Trump, if you’re looking for supporters in Flanders you should contact Vlaams Belang”. Fans of Flanders asked one of the leading political scientists in Flanders, Carl Devos of the University of Gent, about the American president Trump’s supporters and enemies in Flemish politics. This is his advice.