VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Karting event goes completely wrong in Wavre

12/2/17 - Some 70 people became unwell at an indoor karting event in Wavre last night, due to carbon monoxide intoxication. Five were in a bad state, but nobody is still in a life-threatening condition. The event took place before the official opening, which will now be postponed.

This week's video news Sun 12/02/2017 - 14:44
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >