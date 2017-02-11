VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Euro Stadium: Courtois versus Grimbergen

11/2/17 - The procedural battle continues ahead of the construction of the Euro Stadium for the European football championships in 2020. Grimbergen is not keen on the stadium and is using technicalities to stop the project, but Alain Courtois has made a counter move.

