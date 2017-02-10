VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Does Donald Trump have any allies in Flanders?
“Dear Mr Trump, if you’re looking for supporters in Flanders you should contact Vlaams Belang”. Fans of Flanders asked one of the leading political scientists in Flanders, Carl Devos of the University of Gent, about the American president Trump’s supporters and enemies in Flemish politics. This is his advice.
Litter takes its toll on the region's dairy herd Dairy farmer Eddy is forced to look on helplessly as one of his herd dies. It is not the first time that he has lost a cow to bits of metal from discarded drinks cans that have become mixed up in cattle fodder.
The hero of Cameroon returns to Belgium It was very early on Friday morning when football coach Hugo Broos was reunited with his family at Zaventem Airport, near Brussels. Hugo Broos returned to Belgium a hero after steering Cameroon to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Last Post for Belgium's most famous bugler 9/2/17 - The people of Ieper have said farewell to Antoon Verschoot, Belgium's most famous bugler. For 62 years he sounded the Last Post at the Menin Gate, a memorial to British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave.
Foreigners born in Belgium can now be expelled 9/2/17 - Foreigners born in Belgium or who settled here before they turned 12 can now be expelled if they committed an attack or other serious crimes or are suspected of terrorist activity.