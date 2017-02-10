VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The hero of Cameroon returns to Belgium

It was very early on Friday morning when football coach Hugo Broos was reunited with his family at Zaventem Airport, near Brussels. Hugo Broos returned to Belgium a hero after steering Cameroon to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

