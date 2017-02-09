VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Foreigners born in Belgium can now be expelled

9/2/17 - Foreigners born in Belgium or who settled here before they turned 12 can now be expelled if they committed an attack or other serious crimes or are suspected of terrorist activity.

