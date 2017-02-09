VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Foreigners born in Belgium can now be expelled
9/2/17 - Foreigners born in Belgium or who settled here before they turned 12 can now be expelled if they committed an attack or other serious crimes or are suspected of terrorist activity.
This week's video news Thu 09/02/2017 - 14:45
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Last Post for Belgium’s most famous bugler 9/2/17 - The people of Ieper have said farewell to Antoon Verschoot, Belgium's most famous bugler. For 62 years he sounded the Last Post at the Menin Gate, a memorial to British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Last Post for Belgium’s most famous bugler 9/2/17 - The people of Ieper have said farewell to Antoon Verschoot, Belgium's most famous bugler. For 62 years he sounded the Last Post at the Menin Gate, a memorial to British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave.
- Foreigners born in Belgium can now be expelled 9/2/17 - Foreigners born in Belgium or who settled here before they turned 12 can now be expelled if they committed an attack or other serious crimes or are suspected of terrorist activity. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Foreigners born in Belgium can now be expelled 9/2/17 - Foreigners born in Belgium or who settled here before they turned 12 can now be expelled if they committed an attack or other serious crimes or are suspected of terrorist activity.
- “Respect Palestinian borders” 9/2/17 - The Palestinian President Abou Abbas was in Brussels today for a meeting with PM Charles Michel. He called for greater European opposition to Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Respect Palestinian borders” 9/2/17 - The Palestinian President Abou Abbas was in Brussels today for a meeting with PM Charles Michel. He called for greater European opposition to Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.
- Ryanair: “No new flights with these Brussels noise norms!” 8/2/17 - Together with Brussels Airlines Ryanair is the biggest operator at Brussels Airport. Ryanair has 14 daily flights from Brussels. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says the company won't be introducing any new destinations from Brussels as long as the Brussels Region continues to impose its stricter noise norms. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ryanair: “No new flights with these Brussels noise norms!” 8/2/17 - Together with Brussels Airlines Ryanair is the biggest operator at Brussels Airport. Ryanair has 14 daily flights from Brussels. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says the company won't be introducing any new destinations from Brussels as long as the Brussels Region continues to impose its stricter noise norms.
- How should I recycle my waste? 8/2/17 - We all love to recycle, but in Belgium it can be a bit of a puzzle. Many are the Flemings who struggle to know what fits in which bag. Not this lady from Limburg! Take an example from her! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? How should I recycle my waste? 8/2/17 - We all love to recycle, but in Belgium it can be a bit of a puzzle. Many are the Flemings who struggle to know what fits in which bag. Not this lady from Limburg! Take an example from her!