“Respect Palestinian borders”

Last Post for Belgium’s most famous bugler

9/2/17 - The people of Ieper have said farewell to Antoon Verschoot, Belgium's most famous bugler. For 62 years he sounded the Last Post at the Menin Gate, a memorial to British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave.

