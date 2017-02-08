VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How should I recycle my waste?
8/2/17 - We all love to recycle, but in Belgium it can be a bit of a puzzle. Many are the Flemings who struggle to know what fits in which bag. Not this lady from Limburg! Take an example from her!
Ryanair: "No new flights with these Brussels noise norms!" 8/2/17 - Together with Brussels Airlines Ryanair is the biggest operator at Brussels Airport. Ryanair has 14 daily flights from Brussels. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says the company won't be introducing any new destinations from Brussels as long as the Brussels Region continues to impose its stricter noise norms.
How should I recycle my waste? 8/2/17 - We all love to recycle, but in Belgium it can be a bit of a puzzle. Many are the Flemings who struggle to know what fits in which bag. Not this lady from Limburg! Take an example from her!
Ostend invites President Trump 8/2/17 - Country after country has satirised the US President's 'America First' slogan. Now the fair city of Ostend too has produced an amazing video in a bid to invite President Trump to the resort now he is coming to Belgium in May. The president will be able to sleep in the 'White House' Hotel in the same bed once used by Michael Jackson. Moreover Mr Trump will be able to visit the Mercator sailing ship that discovered America. That's an alternative fact you'd never heard before we bet!
Assad: "Europe just does what the Americans want" VRT News' Jens Franssen was one of three Belgian journalists that was granted an interview with the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Flandersnews.be brings you the entire interview that was filmed at a secret location.
Blokker to axe 300 jobs The Dutch chain Blokker is to close 69 of its Belgian stores. Around 300 jobs are under threat. The announcement of the closures was made at an extraordinary meeting of the chain's works' council.