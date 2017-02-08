VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

How should I recycle my waste?

8/2/17 - We all love to recycle, but in Belgium it can be a bit of a puzzle. Many are the Flemings who struggle to know what fits in which bag. Not this lady from Limburg! Take an example from her!

This week's video news Wed 08/02/2017 - 15:29
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >