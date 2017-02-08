Ryanair: “No new flights with these Brussels noise norms!”

8/2/17 - Together with Brussels Airlines Ryanair is the biggest operator at Brussels Airport. Ryanair has 14 daily flights from Brussels. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says the company won't be introducing any new destinations from Brussels as long as the Brussels Region continues to impose its stricter noise norms.

