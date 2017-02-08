VRT yt
Ostend invites President Trump
8/2/17 - Country after country has satirised the US President's 'America First' slogan. Now the fair city of Ostend too has produced an amazing video in a bid to invite President Trump to the resort now he is coming to Belgium in May. The president will be able to sleep in the White House Hotel in the same bed once used by Michael Jackson. Moreover Mr Trump will be able to visit the Mercator sailing ship that discovered America. That's an alternative fact you'd never heard before we bet!
- Ostend invites President Trump 8/2/17 - Country after country has satirised the US President's 'America First' slogan. Now the fair city of Ostend too has produced an amazing video in a bid to invite President Trump to the resort now he is coming to Belgium in May. The president will be able to sleep in the White House Hotel in the same bed once used by Michael Jackson. Moreover Mr Trump will be able to visit the Mercator sailing ship that discovered America. That's an alternative fact you'd never heard before we bet! VRT yt Ostend invites President Trump 8/2/17 - Country after country has satirised the US President's 'America First' slogan. Now the fair city of Ostend too has produced an amazing video in a bid to invite President Trump to the resort now he is coming to Belgium in May. The president will be able to sleep in the White House Hotel in the same bed once used by Michael Jackson. Moreover Mr Trump will be able to visit the Mercator sailing ship that discovered America. That's an alternative fact you'd never heard before we bet!
- Assad: "Europe just does what the Americans want" VRT News' Jens Franssen was one of three Belgian journalists that was granted an interview with the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Flandersnews.be brings you the entire interview that was filmed at a secret location. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Assad: "Europe just does what the Americans want" VRT News' Jens Franssen was one of three Belgian journalists that was granted an interview with the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Flandersnews.be brings you the entire interview that was filmed at a secret location.
- Blokker to axe 300 jobs The Dutch chain Blokker is to close 69 of its Belgian stores. Around 300 jobs are under threat. The announcement of the closures was made at an extraordinary meeting of the chain’s works’ council. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Blokker to axe 300 jobs The Dutch chain Blokker is to close 69 of its Belgian stores. Around 300 jobs are under threat. The announcement of the closures was made at an extraordinary meeting of the chain’s works’ council.
- Body unearthed in East Flemish field A macabre discovery has been made during excavation work in the East Flemish municipality of Lebbeke. Workers found the remains of a woman. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Body unearthed in East Flemish field A macabre discovery has been made during excavation work in the East Flemish municipality of Lebbeke. Workers found the remains of a woman.
- Philips and Apple reunited at ‘Epicorda’ in Hasselt 6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Philips and Apple reunited at ‘Epicorda’ in Hasselt 6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos.