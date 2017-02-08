Ostend invites President Trump

8/2/17 - Country after country has satirised the US President's 'America First' slogan. Now the fair city of Ostend too has produced an amazing video in a bid to invite President Trump to the resort now he is coming to Belgium in May. The president will be able to sleep in the White House Hotel in the same bed once used by Michael Jackson. Moreover Mr Trump will be able to visit the Mercator sailing ship that discovered America. That's an alternative fact you'd never heard before we bet!

VRT yt

Ostend invites President Trump

8/2/17 - Country after country has satirised the US President's 'America First' slogan. Now the fair city of Ostend too has produced an amazing video in a bid to invite President Trump to the resort now he is coming to Belgium in May. The president will be able to sleep in the White House Hotel in the same bed once used by Michael Jackson. Moreover Mr Trump will be able to visit the Mercator sailing ship that discovered America. That's an alternative fact you'd never heard before we bet!