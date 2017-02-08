VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Assad: "Europe just does what the Americans want"
VRT News' Jens Franssen was one of three Belgian journalists that was granted an interview with the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Flandersnews.be brings you the entire interview that was filmed at a secret location.
- Assad: "Europe just does what the Americans want" VRT News' Jens Franssen was one of three Belgian journalists that was granted an interview with the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Flandersnews.be brings you the entire interview that was filmed at a secret location.
- Blokker to axe 300 jobs The Dutch chain Blokker is to close 69 of its Belgian stores. Around 300 jobs are under threat. The announcement of the closures was made at an extraordinary meeting of the chain's works' council.
- Body unearthed in East Flemish field A macabre discovery has been made during excavation work in the East Flemish municipality of Lebbeke. Workers found the remains of a woman.
- Philips and Apple reunited at 'Epicorda' in Hasselt 6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos.
- "Jewish settlements are an obstacle in the peace process" 6/2/17 - Belgian premier Charles Michel is on a three day visit to Israel and the Palestinian authority. The visit occurs as Israel is expanding its settlements on the occupied territories, a matter Mr Michel intends to raise in his talks.