VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Blokker to axe 300 jobs

The Dutch chain Blokker is to close 69 of its Belgian stores. Around 300 jobs are under threat. The announcement of the closures was made at an extraordinary meeting of the chain’s works’ council.

This week's video news Tue 07/02/2017 - 16:27
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >