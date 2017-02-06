VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Philips and Apple reunited at ‘Epicorda’ in Hasselt
6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos.
- Philips and Apple reunited at 'Epicorda' in Hasselt 6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos.
- "Jewish settlements are an obstacle in the peace process" 6/2/17 - Belgian premier Charles Michel is on a three day visit to Israel and the Palestinian authority. The visit occurs as Israel is expanding its settlements on the occupied territories, a matter Mr Michel intends to raise in his talks.
- Laken Castle garden to become public park? 6/2/17 - Draft legislation is being tabled in Brussels on Tuesday that if enacted will turn the garden of Laken Palace, King Filip's home, into a public park.
- Online or high-street? 5/2/17 - That's the question faced by many Flemish retailers. Prof Gino Van Ossel insists that online is the future, but it's best to ensure an online and a high-street presence.
- 'Remain' Britons to move to Belgium? 5/2/17 - Tessa Clayton is a Belgian-born Briton from Oxford, a city that voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU. She believes it won't be possible to stop Brexit, but hopes at least to make it a 'Soft' Brexit. Tessa is eager to retain European citizenship and, if push came to shove, could be only one of many Britons prepared to move to Belgium. Report: Ivan Ollevier.