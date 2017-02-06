VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Laken Castle garden to become public park?

6/2/17 - Draft legislation is being tabled in Brussels on Tuesday that if enacted will turn the garden of Laken Palace, King Filip's home, into a public park.

This week's video news Mon 06/02/2017 - 14:36
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >