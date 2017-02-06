Laken Castle garden to become public park?

Philips and Apple reunited at ‘Epicorda’ in Hasselt

6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Philips and Apple reunited at ‘Epicorda’ in Hasselt

6/2/17 – Epicorda is the name of a new exhibition that has just opened on the Corda Campus in Hasselt. The campus is housed on the site of a former Philips factory that closed in 2003. Today it accommodates a dozen high-tech start-ups. Report: Bart Cortoos.