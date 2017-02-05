Online or high-street?

'Remain' Britons to move to Belgium?

5/2/17 - Tessa Clayton is a Belgian-born Briton from Oxford, a city that voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU. She believes it won't be possible to stop Brexit, but hopes at least to make it a ‘Soft’ Brexit. Tessa is eager to retain European citizenship and, if push came to shove, could be only one of many Britons prepared to move to Belgium. Report: Ivan Ollevier.

