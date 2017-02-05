VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Demise of speculation tax sees share transactions rebound
4/2/17 - Belgium's speculation tax weighed on the Brussels bourse in 2016. The 33% tax on profits on shares sold within six months put a damper on share sales. The government felt the pinch because the bourse tax raised less than usual too. Now the speculation tax is axed share transactions have rebounded.
3-day wake for Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels
Health minister stops dead people being charged for an ambulance
4/2/17 - Health minister Maggie De Block is acting to stop patients being charged for unnecessary trips in an ambulance.
