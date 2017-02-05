VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
3-day wake for Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels
4/2/17 - A three-day long wake is being held for Etienne Tshisekedi, the former Congolese premier and opposition leader.
3-day wake for Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels
Health minister stops dead people being charged for an ambulance

4/2/17 - Health minister Maggie De Block is acting to stop patients being charged for unnecessary trips in an ambulance.
Demise of speculation tax sees share transactions rebound

4/2/17 - Belgium's speculation tax weighed on the Brussels bourse in 2016. The 33% tax on profits on shares sold within six months put a damper on share sales. The government felt the pinch because the bourse tax raised less than usual too. Now the speculation tax is axed share transactions have rebounded.
Bazart big winners at the Flemish Music Awards

The Flemish Music Awards, the MIAs, were handed out at a ceremony on Thursday evening. Emma Bala, Het Zede Metaal, Niels Destadsbader and Bazart were among the winners.
The Bright Brussels Festival lights up the canal banks

From Thursday evening until Sunday the Akenkaai along the bank of the Brussels-Rupel canal provides the venue for a magical light show. Light-artist from Belgium and abroad are presenting some of their best work.