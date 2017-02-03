Bazart big winners at the Flemish Music Awards

The Bright Brussels Festival lights up the canal banks

From Thursday evening until Sunday the Akenkaai along the bank of the Brussels-Rupel canal provides the venue for a magical light show. Light-artist from Belgium and abroad are presenting some of their best work.

