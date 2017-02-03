VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bazart big winners at the Flemish Music Awards
The Flemish Music Awards, the MIAs, were handed out at a ceremony on Thursday evening. Emma Bala, Het Zede Metaal, Niels Destadsbader and Bazart were among the winners.
This week's video news Fri 03/02/2017 - 17:00
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Bazart big winners at the Flemish Music Awards The Flemish Music Awards, the MIAs, were handed out at a ceremony on Thursday evening. Emma Bala, Het Zede Metaal, Niels Destadsbader and Bazart were among the winners. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bazart big winners at the Flemish Music Awards The Flemish Music Awards, the MIAs, were handed out at a ceremony on Thursday evening. Emma Bala, Het Zede Metaal, Niels Destadsbader and Bazart were among the winners.
- The Bright Brussels Festival lights up the canal banks From Thursday evening until Sunday the Akenkaai along the bank of the Brussels-Rupel canal provides the venue for a magical light show. Light-artist from Belgium and abroad are presenting some of their best work. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The Bright Brussels Festival lights up the canal banks From Thursday evening until Sunday the Akenkaai along the bank of the Brussels-Rupel canal provides the venue for a magical light show. Light-artist from Belgium and abroad are presenting some of their best work.
- Digital electricity meters from 2019 The Flemish Government has agreed a plan that will see the gradual introduction of digital electricity meters from 2019. Almost all the 28 EU member states are introducing the meters. In just EU 5 countries, including in our region, the transition from analogue to digital meters has yet to start. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Digital electricity meters from 2019 The Flemish Government has agreed a plan that will see the gradual introduction of digital electricity meters from 2019. Almost all the 28 EU member states are introducing the meters. In just EU 5 countries, including in our region, the transition from analogue to digital meters has yet to start.
- Flanders’ cyclocross stars Cyclocross is immensely popular here in Flanders. Last Sunday the Fleming Wout van Aert won the cyclocross World Championship for the second year run. He is just one of a number of Flemish cyclocross ride who are at the top of their sport. The team from Fans of Flanders made this report on our region’s cyclocross stars. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flanders’ cyclocross stars Cyclocross is immensely popular here in Flanders. Last Sunday the Fleming Wout van Aert won the cyclocross World Championship for the second year run. He is just one of a number of Flemish cyclocross ride who are at the top of their sport. The team from Fans of Flanders made this report on our region’s cyclocross stars.
- Bastille play to full house at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis Some 16,000 people attended a concert by the British band Bastille at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis on Wednesday evening. But what’s the big attraction? VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bastille play to full house at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis Some 16,000 people attended a concert by the British band Bastille at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis on Wednesday evening. But what’s the big attraction?