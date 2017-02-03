VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Chinese cash to help keep OHL afloat

It seems likely that Second Division Oud-Heverlee Leuven is to be bought by a Chinese industrial group. The club has had financial difficulties since it was relegated from the First Division and was looking for fresh finance.

Thu 02/02/2017
