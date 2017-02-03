VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Stephanie De Buysser laid to rest

The funeral of the wife of the former Rangers midfielder Thomas Buffel took place at Beernem in West Flanders on Thursday Morning. Stephanie De Buysser was just 39 when she died last week of bowel cancer.

This week's video news Thu 02/02/2017 - 17:11
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >