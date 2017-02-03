VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Thu 02/02/2017 - 17:08
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Flanders' cyclocross stars Cyclocross is immensely popular here in Flanders. Last Sunday the Fleming Wout van Aert won the cyclocross World Championship for the second year run. He is just one of a number of Flemish cyclocross ride who are at the top of their sport. The team from Fans of Flanders made this report on our region's cyclocross stars.
- Bastille play to full house at Antwerp's Sportpaleis Some 16,000 people attended a concert by the British band Bastille at Antwerp's Sportpaleis on Wednesday evening. But what's the big attraction?
- Stephanie De Buysser laid to rest The funeral of the wife of the former Rangers midfielder Thomas Buffel took place at Beernem in West Flanders on Thursday Morning. Stephanie De Buysser was just 39 when she died last week of bowel cancer.
- Chinese cash to help keep OHL afloat It seems likely that Second Division Oud-Heverlee Leuven is to be bought by a Chinese industrial group. The club has had financial difficulties since it was relegated from the First Division and was looking for fresh finance.
- Protests welcome Myron Ebell in Brussels 1/2/17 - The arrival of President Trump's environment adviser Myron Ebell triggered protests in Brussels. Mr Ebell was here at the invitation of the European Conservatives and Reformists