Bastille play to full house at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis

Flanders’ cyclocross stars

Cyclocross is immensely popular here in Flanders. Last Sunday the Fleming Wout van Aert won the cyclocross World Championship for the second year run. He is just one of a number of Flemish cyclocross ride who are at the top of their sport. The team from Fans of Flanders made this report on our region’s cyclocross stars.

