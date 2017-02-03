VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Bastille play to full house at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis

Some 16,000 people attended a concert by the British band Bastille at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis on Wednesday evening. But what’s the big attraction?

This week's video news Thu 02/02/2017 - 17:08
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >