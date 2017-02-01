VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Protests welcome Myron Ebell in Brussels
1/2/17 - The arrival of President Trump's environment adviser Myron Ebell triggered protests in Brussels. Mr Ebell was here at the invitation of the European Conservatives and Reformists
Protests welcome Myron Ebell in Brussels 1/2/17 - The arrival of President Trump's environment adviser Myron Ebell triggered protests in Brussels. Mr Ebell was here at the invitation of the European Conservatives and Reformists
Brexit: "I've suddenly become an immigrant!" 1/2/17 - VRT News reports from University College London where Prof Bart Vanhaesebroeck, a Flemish cancer expert heads an entire team. Many of the scientists are foreigners attracted by London's dynamism, but as a result of Brexit now face an uncertain future. Report: Ivan Ollevier.
Fans of Flanders: the Story of Free Booze for Belgian MPs 1/2/17 - Free alcohol in the Belgian Parliament. It came as a surprise to many. Apparently our lawmakers have been enjoying free beer and wine for years. When this became public knowledge it triggered a storm of protest. Why should our lawmakers enjoy free booze? In the end parliament relented and MPs will in future have to pay for their tipple. Our partners at Fans of Flanders found out how it had come to this!
Antwerp: foreign drivers should register before travelling! 31/1/17 – Starting on Wednesday the fair city of Antwerp will enforce a new low emissions zone. The aim is cleaner air. Some cars are banned. Foreign drivers should register before travelling to Antwerp or risk being fined 125 euros.
Money troubles for Brussels express network 31/1/17 - Financial woes surround the GEN Brussels regional express network. Auditors say the project needs a further 800 million euros to be completed.