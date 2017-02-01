VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Brexit: "I’ve suddenly become an immigrant!"

1/2/17 - VRT News reports from University College London where Prof Bart Vanhaesebroeck, a Flemish cancer expert heads an entire team. Many of the scientists are foreigners attracted by London's dynamism, but as a result of Brexit now face an uncertain future. Report: Ivan Ollevier.

This week's video news Wed 01/02/2017 - 16:18
