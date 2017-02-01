Fans of Flanders: the Story of Free Booze for Belgian MPs

1/2/17 - Free alcohol in the Belgian Parliament. It came as a surprise to many. Apparently our lawmakers have been enjoying free beer and wine for years. When this became public knowledge it triggered a storm of protest. Why should our lawmakers enjoy free booze? In the end parliament relented and MPs will in future have to pay for their tipple. Our partners at Fans of Flanders found out how it had come to this!

