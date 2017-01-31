Money troubles for Brussels express network

Antwerp: foreign drivers should register before travelling!

31/1/17 – Starting on Wednesday the fair city of Antwerp will enforce a new low emissions zone. The aim is cleaner air. Some cars are banned. Foreign drivers should register before travelling to Antwerp or risk being fined 125 euros.

