New dedicated museum for Manneken Pis
31/1/17 - The Belgian and Flemish capital will soon boast a new magnet for visitors. A spanking new museum dedicated to the costumes of the little terror will open in the capital on Saturday.
This week's video news Tue 31/01/2017 - 14:52
- Antwerp: foreign drivers should register before travelling! 31/1/17 – Starting on Wednesday the fair city of Antwerp will enforce a new low emissions zone. The aim is cleaner air. Some cars are banned. Foreign drivers should register before travelling to Antwerp or risk being fined 125 euros.
- Money troubles for Brussels express network 31/1/17 - Financial woes surround the GEN Brussels regional express network. Auditors say the project needs a further 800 million euros to be completed.
- New dedicated museum for Manneken Pis 31/1/17 - The Belgian and Flemish capital will soon boast a new magnet for visitors. A spanking new museum dedicated to the costumes of the little terror will open in the capital on Saturday.
- Body found in Bruges canal 30/1/17 - For two days the federal police's missing persons' unit searched a Bruges canal looking for a 21-year-old man who went missing. Hendrik Van Dale disappeared after a night out on the tiles. His body was found in the canal on Monday.
- Loud protest against Trump's entry ban in downtown Brussels 30/1/17 - Scenes of protest on the steps of the Brussels bourse as 300 demonstrators including many Americans in Belgium gathered to demonstrate against President Trump's entry ban for citizens of seven Muslim majority nations. The Brussels protest mirrors similar demonstrations in the US also pictured.