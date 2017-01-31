VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New dedicated museum for Manneken Pis

31/1/17 - The Belgian and Flemish capital will soon boast a new magnet for visitors. A spanking new museum dedicated to the costumes of the little terror will open in the capital on Saturday.

