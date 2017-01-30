Loud protest against Trump’s entry ban in downtown Brussels

Body found in Bruges canal

30/1/17 - For two days the federal police's missing persons' unit searched a Bruges canal looking for a 21-year-old man who went missing. Hendrik Van Dale disappeared after a night out on the tiles. His body was found in the canal on Monday.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Body found in Bruges canal

30/1/17 - For two days the federal police's missing persons' unit searched a Bruges canal looking for a 21-year-old man who went missing. Hendrik Van Dale disappeared after a night out on the tiles. His body was found in the canal on Monday.