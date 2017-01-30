VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Loud protest against Trump’s entry ban in downtown Brussels

30/1/17 - Scenes of protest on the steps of the Brussels bourse as 300 demonstrators including many Americans in Belgium gathered to demonstrate against President Trump's entry ban for citizens of seven Muslim majority nations. The Brussels protest mirrors similar demonstrations in the US also pictured.

