Paris away-day for Brussels attack suspect
30/1/17 - Mohammed Abrini, the sole surviving suspect of the attack on Brussels Airport has been taken to Paris for the day. Known as the 'Man with the Hat' Abrini is being charged by French prosecutors for his involvement in the Paris attacks.
This week's video news Mon 30/01/2017 - 14:42
Body found in Bruges canal 30/1/17 - For two days the federal police's missing persons' unit searched a Bruges canal looking for a 21-year-old man who went missing. Hendrik Van Dale disappeared after a night out on the tiles. His body was found in the canal on Monday.
Loud protest against Trump's entry ban in downtown Brussels 30/1/17 - Scenes of protest on the steps of the Brussels bourse as 300 demonstrators including many Americans in Belgium gathered to demonstrate against President Trump's entry ban for citizens of seven Muslim majority nations. The Brussels protest mirrors similar demonstrations in the US also pictured.
Paris away-day for Brussels attack suspect 30/1/17 - Mohammed Abrini, the sole surviving suspect of the attack on Brussels Airport has been taken to Paris for the day. Known as the 'Man with the Hat' Abrini is being charged by French prosecutors for his involvement in the Paris attacks.
Mixed reaction to Trump entry ban at Brussels Airport 30/1/17 - The decision by the US to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority nations concentrated minds at Brussels Airport at the weekend. Brussels Airlines has one daily flight to the US with few passengers from the targeted countries.
Atlas V: The Great Escape During the Great War occupied Belgium was one big prison sealed off by barbed wire electric fences. Those trying to escape risked their lives. In January 1917 Captain Jules Hentjens of the tug boat Atlas V organised one of the most spectacular escapes of the war.