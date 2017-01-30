VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Paris away-day for Brussels attack suspect

30/1/17 - Mohammed Abrini, the sole surviving suspect of the attack on Brussels Airport has been taken to Paris for the day. Known as the 'Man with the Hat' Abrini is being charged by French prosecutors for his involvement in the Paris attacks.

Mon 30/01/2017
