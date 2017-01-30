Mixed reaction to Trump entry ban at Brussels Airport

30/1/17 - The decision by the US to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority nations concentrated minds at Brussels Airport at the weekend. Brussels Airlines has one daily flight to the US with few passengers from the targeted countries.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Mixed reaction to Trump entry ban at Brussels Airport

30/1/17 - The decision by the US to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority nations concentrated minds at Brussels Airport at the weekend. Brussels Airlines has one daily flight to the US with few passengers from the targeted countries.