Mixed reaction to Trump entry ban at Brussels Airport
30/1/17 - The decision by the US to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority nations concentrated minds at Brussels Airport at the weekend. Brussels Airlines has one daily flight to the US with few passengers from the targeted countries.
This week's video news Mon 30/01/2017 - 10:22
Mixed reaction to Trump entry ban at Brussels Airport 30/1/17 - The decision by the US to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority nations concentrated minds at Brussels Airport at the weekend. Brussels Airlines has one daily flight to the US with few passengers from the targeted countries.
Atlas V: The Great Escape During the Great War occupied Belgium was one big prison sealed off by barbed wire electric fences. Those trying to escape risked their lives. In January 1917 Captain Jules Hentjens of the tug boat Atlas V organised one of the most spectacular escapes of the war.
Did Scouts benefit from Kazachgate bung? There is a new twist in the so-called "Kazachgate" corruption scandal.
Sanne Cant celebrates World Cup gold The new Women's World Cyclocross Champion, the Fleming Sanne Cant, celebrated with the other members of the Belgian team on Saturday evening. Dressed in her rainbow jersey and donning her gold medal she raised a well-earned class of champagne as she was congratulated.
Prison officer attacked outside Brussel gaol A female prison officer has been attacked an injured outside Sint-Gillis Prison in Brussels. The woman had just finished her evening shift. The Judicial Authorities say that it is still unclear whether the attack was linked to her work at the prison.