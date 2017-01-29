Did Scouts benefit from Kazachgate bung?

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Sun 29/01/2017 - 17:28
Atlas V: The Great Escape During the Great War occupied Belgium was one big prison sealed off by barbed wire electric fences. Those trying to escape risked their lives. In January 1917 Captain Jules Hentjens of the tug boat Atlas V organised one of the most spectacular escapes of the war.
Sanne Cant celebrates World Cup gold The new Women's World Cyclocross Champion, the Fleming Sanne Cant, celebrated with the other members of the Belgian team on Saturday evening. Dressed in her rainbow jersey and donning her gold medal she raised a well-earned class of champagne as she was congratulated.
Prison officer attacked outside Brussel gaol A female prison officer has been attacked an injured outside Sint-Gillis Prison in Brussels. The woman had just finished her evening shift. The Judicial Authorities say that it is still unclear whether the attack was linked to her work at the prison.
Singer and musician Rembert De Smet dies aged 62 The Ghent singer and musician Rembert De Smet has died aged 62. He was best-known as member of the 1980's new wave group Twee Belgen. ust six weeks ago Rembert De Smet found out that he had cancer.