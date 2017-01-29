VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Sanne Cant celebrates World Cup gold

The new Women’s World Cyclocross Champion, the Fleming Sanne Cant, celebrated with the other members of the Belgian team on Saturday evening. Dressed in her rainbow jersey and donning her gold medal she raised a well-earned class of champagne as she was congratulated.

This week's video news Sun 29/01/2017 - 17:25
