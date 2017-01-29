Atlas V: The Great Escape

During the Great War occupied Belgium was one big prison sealed off by barbed wire electric fences. Those trying to escape risked their lives. In January 1917 Captain Jules Hentjens of the tug boat Atlas V organised one of the most spectacular escapes of the war.

