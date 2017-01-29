VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Singer and musician Rembert De Smet dies aged 62

The Ghent singer and musician Rembert De Smet has died aged 62. He was best-known as member of the 1980’s new wave group Twee Belgen. ust six weeks ago Rembert De Smet found out that he had cancer.

