Singer and musician Rembert De Smet dies aged 62

Prison officer attacked outside Brussel gaol

A female prison officer has been attacked an injured outside Sint-Gillis Prison in Brussels. The woman had just finished her evening shift. The Judicial Authorities say that it is still unclear whether the attack was linked to her work at the prison.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Prison officer attacked outside Brussel gaol

A female prison officer has been attacked an injured outside Sint-Gillis Prison in Brussels. The woman had just finished her evening shift. The Judicial Authorities say that it is still unclear whether the attack was linked to her work at the prison.