twitter/poetebrigand ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
twitter/poetebrigand

Car swallowed up by huge hole

The emergency services were called to pull a car out of a huge hole in the road in a residential area adjacent to Brussels European District on Saturday. The whole some 10 metres long and between 4 and 5 metres deep had been caused by subsidence. (pictures courtesy of twitter.com/poetebrigand)

This week's video news Sat 28/01/2017 - 16:08
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >