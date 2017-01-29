twitter/poetebrigand ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Car swallowed up by huge hole
The emergency services were called to pull a car out of a huge hole in the road in a residential area adjacent to Brussels European District on Saturday. The whole some 10 metres long and between 4 and 5 metres deep had been caused by subsidence. (pictures courtesy of twitter.com/poetebrigand)
Prison officer attacked outside Brussel gaol A female prison officer has been attacked an injured outside Sint-Gillis Prison in Brussels. The woman had just finished her evening shift. The Judicial Authorities say that it is still unclear whether the attack was linked to her work at the prison.
Singer and musician Rembert De Smet dies aged 62 The Ghent singer and musician Rembert De Smet has died aged 62. He was best-known as member of the 1980's new wave group Twee Belgen. ust six weeks ago Rembert De Smet found out that he had cancer.
Deacon suspended amid child sex allegations The Deacon who was suspended on Thursday by the Bishop of Hasselt admit allegation of sexual abuse of minors 15 years ago has now also been suspended by the school in which he works.
Quarter of unemployed don't have to look for work A quarter of those on unemployment benefit are not required to look for work. Around 137,000 of the more than half a million unemployed in Belgium had the obligation to look for work lifted.