VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

A change of heart on Investigative Committee into Publifin

The ruling socialists and Christian democrat parties in Wallonia are prepared to set up a Parliamentary Investigative Committee into the Publifin affair. The Committee would look into the allowances paid to local officials for attending bogus meetings.

This week's video news Fri 27/01/2017 - 16:41
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >