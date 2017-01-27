VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A change of heart on Investigative Committee into Publifin
The ruling socialists and Christian democrat parties in Wallonia are prepared to set up a Parliamentary Investigative Committee into the Publifin affair. The Committee would look into the allowances paid to local officials for attending bogus meetings.
- Deacon suspended amid child sex allegations The Deacon who was suspended on Thursday by the Bishop of Hasselt admit allegation of sexual abuse of minors 15 years ago has now also been suspended by the school in which he works.
- Quarter of unemployed don't have to look for work A quarter of those on unemployment benefit are not required to look for work. Around 137,000 of the more than half a million unemployed in Belgium had the obligation to look for work lifted.
- A change of heart on Investigative Committee into Publifin The ruling socialists and Christian democrat parties in Wallonia are prepared to set up a Parliamentary Investigative Committee into the Publifin affair. The Committee would look into the allowances paid to local officials for attending bogus meetings.
- Human chain for books in Ghent 26/1/17 - In Ghent 1,200 people formed a human chain over a distance of 250 metres to help move books from the old library building to the new. Burgomaster Daniel Termont signalled the start of this gigantic operation.
- 5 years for hit-and-run killer 26/1/17 - A Brussels appeal court has increased the sentence of the hit and run driver who killed 12-year-old Merel.