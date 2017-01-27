A change of heart on Investigative Committee into Publifin

Quarter of unemployed don't have to look for work

A quarter of those on unemployment benefit are not required to look for work. Around 137,000 of the more than half a million unemployed in Belgium had the obligation to look for work lifted.

