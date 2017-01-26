VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Human chain for books in Ghent

26/1/17 - In Ghent 1,200 people formed a human chain over a distance of 250 metres to help move books from the old library building to the new. Burgomaster Daniel Termont signalled the start of this gigantic operation.

This week's video news Thu 26/01/2017 - 17:00
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >