Waste incinerator to work part-time

Human chain for books in Ghent

26/1/17 - In Ghent 1,200 people formed a human chain over a distance of 250 metres to help move books from the old library building to the new. Burgomaster Daniel Termont signalled the start of this gigantic operation.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Human chain for books in Ghent

26/1/17 - In Ghent 1,200 people formed a human chain over a distance of 250 metres to help move books from the old library building to the new. Burgomaster Daniel Termont signalled the start of this gigantic operation.