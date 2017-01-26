VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Marlboro Man in health ministry’s sights
26/1/17 - A Brussels court has fined British American Tobacco to the tune of 90,000 euros. The health department may appeal against the ruling because the court still allows the company to advertise using Marlboro Man.
This week's video news Thu 26/01/2017 - 15:25
- Human chain for books in Ghent 26/1/17 - In Ghent 1,200 people formed a human chain over a distance of 250 metres to help move books from the old library building to the new. Burgomaster Daniel Termont signalled the start of this gigantic operation.
- 5 years for hit-and-run killer 26/1/17 - A Brussels appeal court has increased the sentence of the hit and run driver who killed 12-year-old Merel.
- Waste incinerator to work part-time 26/1/17 - A new environment impact report has revealed that the Brussels region will have to turn off its waste incinerator for a third of the time if it wishes to meet climate goals.
- Marlboro Man in health ministry's sights 26/1/17 - A Brussels court has fined British American Tobacco to the tune of 90,000 euros. The health department may appeal against the ruling because the court still allows the company to advertise using Marlboro Man.
- Belgian rail services less punctual last year 25/1/17 - Industry figures show that only 89% of services were on time or with a delay of under six minutes.