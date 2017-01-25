VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flanders and Brussels on collision course over airline noise
25/1/17 - All Belgian governments met today to discuss a conflict of interest about noise levels for planes flying from Brussels Airport. Flemings and Brusselers are very much at odds on this issue that affects jobs and quality of life. Flemish mobility Weyts believes we are now further away from an agreement than ever.
This week's video news Wed 25/01/2017 - 15:44
This week's video news
Belgian rail services less punctual last year 25/1/17 - Industry figures show that only 89% of services were on time or with a delay of under six minutes.
Flanders and Brussels on collision course over airline noise 25/1/17 - All Belgian governments met today to discuss a conflict of interest about noise levels for planes flying from Brussels Airport. Flemings and Brusselers are very much at odds on this issue that affects jobs and quality of life. Flemish mobility Weyts believes we are now further away from an agreement than ever.
Diamond firm escapes billion euro fine 25/1/17 - The appeal court has decided that the customs cannot impose a fine on Omega Diamonds because the Belgian practice is in violation of EU law.
World's largest banana plant collection is in Belgium 24/1/17 - The greatest collection of bananas cannot be found in Africa or the Caribbean. No, you will find it here in Leuven, where the university keeps an astounding variety of banana plants.
Brussels pollution levels peak 24/1/17 - Excessive levels of particulate matter are being measured in the air in Belgium these days. The lack of breeze means pollution is staying put.