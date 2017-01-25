Flanders and Brussels on collision course over airline noise

25/1/17 - All Belgian governments met today to discuss a conflict of interest about noise levels for planes flying from Brussels Airport. Flemings and Brusselers are very much at odds on this issue that affects jobs and quality of life. Flemish mobility Weyts believes we are now further away from an agreement than ever.

